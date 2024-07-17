Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $160.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $135.43 on Monday. Middleby has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

