MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 5.1%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 57,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 95,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 10.6 %
The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
