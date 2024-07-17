MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $24.72 on Friday. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

