Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MTDR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,797,000 after acquiring an additional 103,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,083,000 after buying an additional 87,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,924,000 after acquiring an additional 215,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.