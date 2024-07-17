Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $20.08 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $20.08 million and approximately $277,085.38 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009434 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,758.16 or 1.00033215 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00072973 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000046 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $277,342.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

