Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.85

Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 32282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MCBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

