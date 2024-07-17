Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

