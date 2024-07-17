Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $431.29.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $291.76 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $282.04 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.01. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.