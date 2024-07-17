Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 103.49% and a negative net margin of 14,713.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Loop Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

LOOP stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

