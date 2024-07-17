Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 103.49% and a negative net margin of 14,713.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Loop Industries Trading Down 2.0 %
LOOP stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Loop Industries
