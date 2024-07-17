Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 17.9% in June

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 941,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Leidos by 122.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

