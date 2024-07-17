Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 63,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,808. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

