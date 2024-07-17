KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of KLXE opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.60 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Featured Articles

