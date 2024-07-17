Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) versus Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Critical Contrast

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and Organogenesis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Organogenesis 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kazia Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.47%. Organogenesis has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 57.77%. Given Kazia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kazia Therapeutics is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Organogenesis 1.34% 2.11% 1.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Organogenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Organogenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Organogenesis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $20,000.00 467.57 -$13.78 million N/A N/A Organogenesis $433.14 million 0.95 $4.95 million $0.04 77.27

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Kazia Therapeutics.

Summary

Organogenesis beats Kazia Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma. It is also developing EVT801, a small molecule targeted therapeutic vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 inhibitor. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary protective covering; PuraPly MZ, a micronized particulate version of PuraPly for the management of open wounds in the surgical setting; and CYGNUS Dual, a dehydrated placental tissue preserved to retain the ECM scaffold. The company's pipeline products include ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

