Karooooo (KARO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Karooooo to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.54 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of KARO stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $707.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Karooooo

About Karooooo

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.