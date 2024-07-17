K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

K92 Mining Stock Up 1.0 %

K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.43 on Monday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.09.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of C$80.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.68 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

