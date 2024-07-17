K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 10,321,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.3 days.

K92 Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

KNTNF stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.