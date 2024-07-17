JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLPI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

