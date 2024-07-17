Jefferies Financial Group Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $231.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPC. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $167.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.49. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $117.28 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,604,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

