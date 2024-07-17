Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JHG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.81.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $36.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 297,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.