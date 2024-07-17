IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $588.14 million and $10.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001240 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars.

