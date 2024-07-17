Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) versus Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) and Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ainos and Ion Beam Applications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $93,677.00 51.96 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.29 Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A $0.08 176.96

Ion Beam Applications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ainos. Ainos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ion Beam Applications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Ion Beam Applications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ainos and Ion Beam Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35% Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ainos and Ion Beam Applications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Ion Beam Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ion Beam Applications beats Ainos on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems. This segment also offers turnkey solutions for the treatment of cancer through the use of proton beams; and a line of cyclotrons used for the production of positron emission tomography or SPECT radioisotopes, as well as a line of industrial accelerators for sterilization and ionization. The Dosimetry segment provides solutions and services that enhances efficiency and minimizes errors in radiation therapy and medical imaging quality assurance and calibration procedures. The company has strategic research and development partnership with SCK CEN (Belgian nuclear research center) to enable the production of Actinimum-225 (225Ac), a novel radioisotope for the treatment of cancer; and an agreement with University of Pennsylvania for research in ConformalFLASH. It also has a research partnership with Particle Therapy Interuniversity Center Leuven for the development of ConformalFLASH1. Ion Beam Applications SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

