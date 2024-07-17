Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.34

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 136183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

