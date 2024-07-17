Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,080.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,347 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $16,040,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of BHC opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

