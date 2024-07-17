Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 474.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,738 shares of company stock valued at $15,532,417. Insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

CorVel stock opened at $287.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $287.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

