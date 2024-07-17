Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $83.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBZ

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.