Inspire Investing LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.10% of Aehr Test Systems worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 19.9 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $583.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 2.07. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEHR. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

