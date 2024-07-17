Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,481,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 338,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 168,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $615.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VREX

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.