Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,681,000 after acquiring an additional 210,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,560,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6,496.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Huntsman Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

