Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,902,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $554.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. Research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

