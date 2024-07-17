Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Crane NXT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Crane NXT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Crane NXT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

