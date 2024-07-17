Inspire Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMBC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Embecta by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $761.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

