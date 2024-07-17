Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,237 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 822,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 44,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 115.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 73,335 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 57.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Insider Activity

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

