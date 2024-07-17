Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$53,160.00.
Gernot Wober also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Gernot Wober sold 75,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$76,245.00.
- On Thursday, June 6th, Gernot Wober sold 40,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$42,400.00.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Gernot Wober purchased 112,600 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$119,356.00.
- On Friday, April 19th, Gernot Wober sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.
Discovery Silver Stock Performance
CVE:DSV opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discovery Silver
About Discovery Silver
Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery Silver
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.