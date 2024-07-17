Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$53,160.00.

Gernot Wober also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Gernot Wober sold 75,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$76,245.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Gernot Wober sold 40,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$42,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Gernot Wober purchased 112,600 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$119,356.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Gernot Wober sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.

Discovery Silver Stock Performance

CVE:DSV opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discovery Silver

About Discovery Silver

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.