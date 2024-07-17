InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 118.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in InMode by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. InMode has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

