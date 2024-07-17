HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.70

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 1958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $614.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

