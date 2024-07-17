Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.79.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $87.42.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,081,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth about $3,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

