Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Truist Financial

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.21.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.13. 12,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,747. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.