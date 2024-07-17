Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.04

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 108852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $86,792.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,471,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,219,136.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

