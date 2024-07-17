HealthStream (HSTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. HealthStream has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $917.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

