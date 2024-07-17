Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 739 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.63. 233,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,278. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

