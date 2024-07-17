Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 98,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.