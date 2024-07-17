Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,617 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. 59,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

