Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 778 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. 52,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,805. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

