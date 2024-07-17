Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 645 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,531. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

