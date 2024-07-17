Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $151.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,898,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $5,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,281 shares of company stock worth $14,011,624. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

