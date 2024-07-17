Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 41,090.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 117,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,445. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

