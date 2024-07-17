Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 101,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,041. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $79.09.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

