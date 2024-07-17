Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $395,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.70. 235,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,938. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $167.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.