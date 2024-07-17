Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $301,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ING Groep by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in ING Groep by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 99,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 55,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ING traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,063. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

