Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $291,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.11. 20,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,225. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $214.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average of $156.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.